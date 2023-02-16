Texas police investigating allegation school board member attempted to run over parent after heated exchange

Texas' Kendall County Sheriff's Office are investigating an allegation that a Comfort Independent School District member attempted to run over a parent after a heated school board meeting, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Fox News Digital confirmed that an investigation was ongoing after speaking with five witnesses who were present at the scene of the alleged incident. Kendall County reached out to the witnesses via text message to confirm appointment times. One witness said the alleged incident occurred after a heated exchange between the school board member and the parent.

Kendall County Sheriff's Office refused to confirm to Fox News Digital that there was an investigation into the school board member. However, days prior, police told KSAT-TV on Feb. 15 that "there was an incident outside the school board meeting, but there were no injuries, no arrests, and it’s still under investigation."

Assistant Criminal District Attorney - Civil/Appellate Prosecutor - Bob Lipo said his office was appealing to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to block a series of Fox News' open records requests – including the original police report and surveillance footage.

"I'm not going to speak with you about any matter that is or is not under investigation. And I'm telling you that your open records request has been sent to the attorney general's office seeking a ruling that the information you requested not be disclosed to you," he said.

The school board released a statement to Fox News Digital which said, "The District is aware of an allegation made regarding a Trustee. The District has not been contacted by any law enforcement agency about this matter. Our Trustees are dedicated public servants and deserve our respect."

Fox News reached out to a board member believed to be subject to the investigation but did not receive a response.

The accusation sparking investigation is alleged to have occurred amid a growing number of parents expressing dissatisfaction with the district.

Parents have been calling for the assistant superintendent position to be abolished and for other administrators to be removed. They were outraged when the school board voted to renew contracts which they did not agree with, according to KSAT-TV.

The superintendent, Dr. Tanya Monroe, blasted parents' efforts. "We have been threatened, bullied, harassed, and negative social media," she said.

In a petition that garnered nearly 1,000 signatures, parents said, "As a community, we're saying enough is enough. It’s time to stand up and fight for our kids, the teachers, and the staff of Comfort ISD."

"For too long we have remained quiet and allowed Dr. Monroe and her counterparts to intimidate teachers, staff and students, and run our district into the ground. They have abused their positions, run off veteran teachers, driven out staff and students, and retaliated against anyone who tried to speak up. Comfort is no longer a district of innovation, it is now a district of intimidation."