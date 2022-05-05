South Dakotans flame school board meeting over 'pornographic' books: 'This is the Marxist global revolution'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Dakota locals expressed outrage during a school board meeting Tuesday over novels they deemed inappropriate and "pornographic" that were once slated to be taught in Rapid City Area Schools' (RCAS) 12th-grade English.

For example, a graphic novel called "Fun Home" depicts nudity and sex acts, and "Girl, Woman, Other" follows the journey of women of various sexual and gender identities.

"The pictures in ['Fun Home'] … are graphic and depict two women performing oral sex, images of masturbation and drug usage. I do apologize if there are children [present]," a local named Kate Linden said. "There is a difference between teaching what sex is and teaching how to engage in it. And that's what's happening in this book."

"The person or persons responsible for bringing this book into the schools with the intention of assigning this book … needs to be under investigation," Linden said. "I just don't know what guidelines, what allowed this particular book to be put through the public K-12 schools. The sex acts in these books are clearly pornographic, and it's why it's on the list to be removed."

The school board decided to pause on a decision to destroy the excess books that were once slated for the 12th grade English class. School administrators deemed the titles inappropriate, according to RCAS Director of Teaching, Learning and Innovation Valerie Brablec Seales.

Some attendees, including teachers, voiced their concerns about destroying the books as they believed it could set an alarming precedent.

"Destroying brand-new books is unnecessary and arguably questionable in the eyes of United States case law," a teacher claimed.

Another speaker at the meeting said the books "have merit in our curriculum" because they highlight marginalized voices such as "Black and brown characters … [and the] LGBTQIA+ community."

Florence Thomas, the president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education, said, the overall picture was that of a "Marxist revolution."

"It's not this little issue. It's not this little book or this little school or this little district. This is all going on all over. And these books are not here by accident," she said. "Our education system has been taken over to a large extent from the federal level … and we need to start saying no at the local level. We're not going to do this to our kids. We're not going to do this to our community."

Thomas, who is also a former school psychologist, continued, "Where's all this coming from? ... This is the Marxist global revolution – it's the Cultural Revolution – and this is what is coming into our schools. It is Marxist propaganda. It's designed to divide the kids from their parents, divide the kids from their country, divide the kids from their culture, and even in many cases, divide them from their very selves. So it is very dangerous."

Fox News reached out to the school district but did not receive a response in time for publication.