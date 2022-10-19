Piers Morgan: Stacey Abrams is using 'exactly the same language' as Trump

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan made the argument that Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams' comments about alleged voter suppression are reminiscent of ideas spread by former President Donald Trump on ‘The Five.’

PIERS MORGAN: I was looking into what Stacey Abrams had said about what happened last time. She said the election was "stolen." She said, "I won." She said the election laws were rigged and it wasn't a free or fair election. This is basically Donald Trump.

WAS STACEY ABRAMS 2018 ELECTION STOLEN? VOTERS IN GEORGIA REFUSE TO GIVE UP ON DEBUNKED CLAIM

So if they're going to try, as you say, a run on Trump,= – stolen election, rigged election, all these things. Well, she's on the record as using exactly the same language. So, like exactly what you just said, if it's close, what are they going to do?