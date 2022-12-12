Piers Morgan calls out lack of convictions in Lockerbie bombing attack: 'Complete disgrace'

Loved ones of the 1988 Lockerbie bombing victims are feeling more hopeful in their quest for justice after U.S. officials take the accused Libyan bomb-maker into custody.

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan, whose friend was killed on board Pan Am flight 103, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the decades-long fight for justice in the deadliest terror attack on British soil.

"It was an absolute abomination, and the fact that only one person has been convicted of any offense connected to what was clearly a quite widespread conspiracy, is a complete disgrace," Morgan told the "Fox & Friends" Monday. "It's a failure of a justice system."

"I'm relieved that it's come to some form of accountability and that somebody will now face another trial, but there were clearly more than just two of them involved anyway," Morgan continued. "And the fact it's taken this long now, the 30 years to bring the second one to any form of justice, is a scandal."

Morgan's friend, Jo Hudson, was a 22-year-old British nurse at the time she was killed. Hudson worked with Morgan's wife at the time.

He recalled the moment he received the phone call from his wife to reveal the earth-shattering news of her passing.

"They were all completely devastated that such a beautiful person had been murdered in such an appalling way," Morgan said. "To see now, decades later, the very slow wheels of justice finally, finally beginning to bear proper fruit, I think is probably to the family -- I can't speak for them -- but I certainly feel it myself, as someone who knew one of the victims, a profound sense of relief and exasperation has taken this long, frankly."

U.S. officials announced the suspect, Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, was detained on Sunday.

"He is expected to make his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia," a Department of Justice spokesperson confirmed to Fox News. "Additional details, including information regarding public access to the initial appearance, will be forthcoming."

Pan Am flight 103 was traveling from London to New York on Dec. 21, 1988 when it blew up over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 259 people on board and 11 people on the ground.

Among the 190 Americans that died in the attack were 35 Syracuse University students, including 20-year-old Rick Minetti. His sister Kara Weipz joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the arrest is a major milestone in the quest for justice for her brother.

"As for our government, it proves that over three decades they haven't stopped," Weipz told co-host Steve Doocy. "They have constantly kept this case open. The investigators have kept investigating, the FBI agents, the prosecutors have kept looking for evidence and working a case at the Justice Department, and the families haven't stopped."

"We have kept this in the forefront of six administrations, and yesterday, he was brought into U.S. custody, another person responsible for the murder of our loved ones," she continued.

The suspect will face charges in a Washington, D.C., courtroom on Monday.

He is only the second person to face justice for the attack. Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the bombing but released in 2009 with terminal cancer.