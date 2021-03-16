Piers Morgan fires back at former CNN colleague Ana Navarro: You're still a 'treacherous little back-stabber'

Piers Morgan had a fiery response to former CNN colleague Ana Navarro, who rejoiced his exit from "Good Morning Britain" following his criticism of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Morgan parted ways with "GMB" after he stormed off the set of the morning show amid pushback he received for casting doubt in Markle's claims against the Royal Family.

Last Tuesday, Navarro shared what she thought was the ultimate silver lining from the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity," Navarro wrote.

One week later, the outspoken Brit tore into the CNN pundit with a fact-check and appeared to allude to beef the two of them had when they both worked at the network.

"Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal - ask Jeff)," Morgan wrote, referring to CNN President Jeff Zucker.

He continued, "But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN."

Morgan took over CNN icon Larry King's timeslot in 2011. "Piers Morgan Live" later ended in 2014.

Last week, Morgan drew more than 40,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Meghan's claims of Royal Family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

The British journalist stood by his criticism of Markle after he stormed off the "GMB" set amid pushback he received for doubting her credibility.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he posted. "I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more times with my opinions," Morgan tweeted.