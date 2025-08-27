Philadelphia schools partner with Muslim advocacy group for guides on 'American Jews' and teaching 9/11

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced Monday that its Philadelphia chapter will partner with local schools, providing guidelines on teaching about 9/11 and holding workshops such as "American Jews and Political Power."

In an Instagram post, the Muslim advocacy group said it was working with Philadelphia schools this year to ensure that students feel "seen, safe and supported" by "building more inclusive schools" through an educator’s guide, training sessions and workshops.

Among the educational resources on CAIR's website is a guide titled "Remembering and Reflecting: Teaching September 11, 2001 in Diverse Classrooms." The guide features tips on teaching lesson plans, such as avoiding certain terms like "jihadists" and discussing bigotry against Muslims.

"Avoid using language that validates the claims of the 9/11 attackers by associating their acts of mass murder with Islam and Muslims. For example, avoid using inaccurate and inflammatory terms such as ‘Islamic terrorists,’ ‘jihadists,’ or ‘radical Islamic terrorists,’" the guide states.

It continues, "When discussing the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks—the invasion of Afghanistan, the Iraq War, Guantanamo Bay, etc. — also include discussion of the bigotry and hate crimes that impacted Sikh Americans, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans and other minorities in the days, months and years after the attack."

The website promoted a workshop titled "American Jews and Political Power: Myth or Reality," which examined "the controversial topic of Jewish political power in the U.S."

This section has been removed from the website. Fox News Digital reached out to CAIR for comment on the removal.

"We will also examine the heated debate inside the Jewish establishment over Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands and learn about the young Jewish activists who are supporting the BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) campaign against Israel," the website previously stated.

Other seminars and workshops include "Out of the Blue: Police Conduct Seminar," "What is Sharia?" and "Fake News: Mass Media," which CAIR said was "designed to analyze and critique media representations and its coverage and typecasting of Muslims and people of color."

Fox News Digital has reached out to CAIR Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia for comment.

CAIR faced criticism in 2023 after executive director and co-founder Nihad Awad said he was "happy" to see the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

"The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7," Awad said. "And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not free to walk in."

At the time, the Biden administration condemned the "shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms."

Earlier this month, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke CAIR’s nonprofit status, citing alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.