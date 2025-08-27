Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Philadelphia schools partner with Muslim advocacy group for guides on 'American Jews' and teaching 9/11

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced its partnership on Instagram

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Noa Tishby: CAIR has had a history of questionable remarks Video

Noa Tishby: CAIR has had a history of questionable remarks

Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz and Israeli activist Noa Tishby join Hannity to discuss Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) director saying he was happy to witness Oct. 7 attacks.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) announced Monday that its Philadelphia chapter will partner with local schools, providing guidelines on teaching about 9/11 and holding workshops such as "American Jews and Political Power."

In an Instagram post, the Muslim advocacy group said it was working with Philadelphia schools this year to ensure that students feel "seen, safe and supported" by "building more inclusive schools" through an educator’s guide, training sessions and workshops.

Among the educational resources on CAIR's website is a guide titled "Remembering and Reflecting: Teaching September 11, 2001 in Diverse Classrooms." The guide features tips on teaching lesson plans, such as avoiding certain terms like "jihadists" and discussing bigotry against Muslims.

Empty classroom with no students

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) included several resources and guidelines for schools. (Getty Images)

ORTHODOX RABBIS CONDEMN CAIR, SAY CHARGES OF ‘ISLAMOPHOBIA’ AGAINST JEWISH GROUPS ‘ANTISEMITIC'

"Avoid using language that validates the claims of the 9/11 attackers by associating their acts of mass murder with Islam and Muslims. For example, avoid using inaccurate and inflammatory terms such as ‘Islamic terrorists,’ ‘jihadists,’ or ‘radical Islamic terrorists,’" the guide states.

It continues, "When discussing the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks—the invasion of Afghanistan, the Iraq War, Guantanamo Bay, etc. — also include discussion of the bigotry and hate crimes that impacted Sikh Americans, Muslim Americans, Arab Americans and other minorities in the days, months and years after the attack."

The website promoted a workshop titled "American Jews and Political Power: Myth or Reality," which examined "the controversial topic of Jewish political power in the U.S." 

This section has been removed from the website. Fox News Digital reached out to CAIR for comment on the removal. 

"We will also examine the heated debate inside the Jewish establishment over Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands and learn about the young Jewish activists who are supporting the BDS (boycott, divestment, sanctions) campaign against Israel," the website previously stated.

An American flag draped in a classroom

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) advised avoiding words like "Islamic terrorist" when teaching students about the 9/11 terror attacks. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

HOUSE REPUBLICANS GIVE CALIFORNIA MEDICAL SCHOOLS TWO-WEEK DEADLINE IN ANTISEMITISM PROBE

Other seminars and workshops include "Out of the Blue: Police Conduct Seminar," "What is Sharia?" and "Fake News: Mass Media," which CAIR said was "designed to analyze and critique media representations and its coverage and typecasting of Muslims and people of color."

Fox News Digital has reached out to CAIR Philadelphia and the School District of Philadelphia for comment.

CAIR faced criticism in 2023 after executive director and co-founder Nihad Awad said he was "happy" to see the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel.

"The people of Gaza only decided to break the siege — the walls of the concentration camp — on Oct. 7," Awad said. "And yes, I was happy to see people breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land and walk free into their land that they were not free to walk in."

WHITE HOUSE SCRAMBLES TO DISTANCE ITSELF FROM ISLAMIC GROUP AFTER LEADER'S PRAISE FOR HAMAS' OCT 7TH SLAUGHTER

Nihad Awad

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) came under fire after co-founder and executive director Nihad Awad said he was "happy" to see the Oct. 7 terror attacks. (American Muslims for Palestine)

At the time, the Biden administration condemned the "shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke CAIR’s nonprofit status, citing alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue