Cotton calls on IRS to pull Muslim advocacy group's nonprofit status

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is calling on the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke the nonprofit status of a Muslim advocacy group that he believes has ties to terror groups, including Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

In the letter, Cotton notes that "in the largest terrorism-financing case in U.S. history, [the Council on American-Islamic Relations] was listed as a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestine Committee." CAIR was listed as an unindicted coconspirator in the infamous Holy Land Foundation (HLF) terrorism financing case. The organization later attempted, unsuccessfully, to have its name removed from the list.

The Justice Department found that HLF and five of its leaders had, while working together and with others, "provided material support to the Hamas movement." In total, the groups provided Hamas with approximately $12.4M, according to the DOJ.

HLF was convicted on "10 counts of conspiracy to provide, and the provision of, material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization; 11 counts of conspiracy to provide, and the provision of, funds, goods and services to a Specially Designated Terrorist; and 10 counts of conspiracy to commit, and the commission of, money laundering."

"The IRS has broad authority to examine whether an entity's operations align with its exempt purpose. Tax-exempt status is a privilege, not a right, and it should not subsidize organizations with links to terrorism," Cotton wrote.

CAIR characterized Cotton’s demand as being "based on debunked conspiracy theories," and likened the senator’s request to the IRS to the McCarthy era.

"We are an independent American civil rights organization that has spent over thirty years defending the Constitution, countering anti-Muslim bigotry, and opposing injustice here and abroad, including discrimination, hate crimes, terrorism, ethnic cleansing, and genocide," CAIR said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We specifically condemned the Oct. 7th attacks on civilians, just as we condemn the ongoing genocide in Gaza. This is called moral consistency. Senator Cotton should try it," the organization added.

CAIR was disavowed by the Biden administration after the organization's executive director appeared to praise Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre. In November 2023, just weeks after the attacks, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said he was "happy to see" Palestinians "breaking the siege and throwing down the shackles of their own land." Additionally, in his remarks, Awad appeared to further justify the attacks, saying that "the people of Gaza have the right to self-defense" and that Israel does not.

The New York Times quoted then-Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates as saying that the administration condemned the "shocking, antisemitic statements in the strongest terms."

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) slammed Awad’s recent remarks about the U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. The national executive director said that "Netanyahu calls the shots. Trump pretends to be in charge." Additionally, the ADL pointed out that Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR’s Los Angeles chapter, referred to Congress and the White House as "Israeli-occupied territories."