Peter Schweizer: Hunter Biden's 'radio silence' on Ukraine dealings only raises suspicions

The son of former Vice President Joe Biden has been "radio silent" about his Ukraine business dealings, only raising more suspicions from the public, author Peter Schweizer argued Friday on "America's Newsroom."

The latest New York Times column by the "Secret Empires" author drew the ire of the Biden campaign, which blasted the paper's coverage in a letter Wednesday to the newspaper’s executive editor.

The letter, written by deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield to Dean Baquet, criticized the paper for “giving top billing" to Schweizer's op-ed titled, “What Hunter Biden Did Was Legal – That’s the Problem."

In his article, Schweizer asserted Biden was "self-dealing" in Ukraine while vice president.

"Congress can and should conduct an inquiry to determine whether anything illegal occurred," Schweizer wrote.

Schweizer, who has reported extensively on Hunter Biden's lucrative board seat at gas company Burisma Holdings at the same time his father served as vice president, told Bill Hemmer that the public is still waiting to hear from the younger Biden.

"He's been radio silent. If you look at the way the Bidens have handled this issue, it's been to not answer any questions, which I think just raises further suspicions," he said.

Joe Biden "gets angry" when asked about the issue, repeatedly denying he ever talked to his son about his business dealings, while Hunter is apparently "hiding out" in California, Schweizer added.

"At some point, they're going to have to address these issues front and center," said the president of the Government Accountability Institute.

In an interview Wednesday on the radio program “New Hampshire Today with Jack Heath,” the former vice president said, “I never had a discussion with my son about it. But, one thing, he did say at one point that it came out that he was on the board, I said, ‘I sure hope to hell you know what you’re doing.’ Period.”

After a photo of Biden and Hunter surfaced showing them golfing with an executive from Burisma Holdings, Biden spoke with reporters last week and denied that he ever discussed business matters with his son.

“It’s not a conflict of interest. There’s been no indication of any conflict of interest,” Biden said in Los Angeles.