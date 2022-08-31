NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Hegseth discussed how liberals are spewing more "damning language and leaps of logic" about how the walls are "closing in" on former President Donald Trump on "The Ingraham Angle."

PETE HEGSETH: Have we seen this story before from Russia collusion to the Ukrainian phone call to the alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels? Resistance Democrats and Never-Trumpers always think they have the former president right where they want him. The aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid, well, it's been no different.

Ah, yes, the oft-repeated, never-realized walls that are closing in, just like the knives are out. They love to pick it. And it isn't just the resistance folks playing into this, but also Biden's DOJ. In last night's close-to-midnight filing in response to his request for an independent special master to determine what would actually be applicable, they went out of their way to provide even more fodder for the chattering class, and the damning language and leaps of logic only intensified.

Everyone's going to turn on him. It's happening at this moment. And of course, that can only lead to one conclusion: something they've been pining for over the past, you know, seven years.

