Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

DOJ filing on Trump raid 'special master' request: Read the document

Trump requested 'special master' to look over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago

Fox News
close
Lara Trump responds to DOJ labeling special master request as 'unnecessary': 'A bad look' Video

Lara Trump responds to DOJ labeling special master request as 'unnecessary': 'A bad look'

Fox News contributor Lara Trump rips the Department of Justice for labeling former President Donald Trump's special master request as 'unnecessary.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department late Tuesday filed its response to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

TRUMP FBI RAID: DOJ FILES RESPONSE ON POSSIBLE ‘SPECIAL MASTER’ APPOINTMENT FOR MAR-A-LAGO DOCS

Read the document below. App users: click here.

More from Politics