DOJ filing on Trump raid 'special master' request: Read the document
Trump requested 'special master' to look over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago
The Justice Department late Tuesday filed its response to former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a "special master" to review documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Read the document below. App users: click here.