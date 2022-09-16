Pete Hegseth on Martha's Vineyard flight: Illegal migrants should have been greeted with open arms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Pete Hegseth slammed liberals for how they handled illegal migrants' arrival at Martha's Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

PETE HEGSETH: The illegals should have been greeted with open arms as soon as they landed at Martha's Vineyard . Of course, it's a liberal paradise. This is their policies at work. Instead, the residents melted down. They were completely broken by 50 illegal immigrants. First, they blamed DeSantis for not calling ahead.

…

Do you think illegals call Gov. Abbott before they show up in Texas? No. They just walk right through the open border and start their new illegal life in America. Hey, at least DeSantis gave the illegal immigrants a map to get around town... I find cartoonish maps helpful personally. Luckily for the illegals, the Vineyard liberals will be there for them no matter what.

…

Don't buy that "there's no room for them left on the island" excuse. Summer's over. All the rich liberals left the island. Their mansions are empty. Why wouldn't they lend them to the illegals for a couple of months? You know, just a quick stay out of kindness, out of love. "We welcome everybody. No hate here." Because Democrats don't actually care about these people. They want them far away, sent back to Texas and Florida, non-sanctuary locations. But DeSantis says this is far from over. Florida has a lot of cash and he's going to use it.

