Brother-in-law: Buttigieg should 'reconsider' abortion stance, read Bible's description of life

The brother-in-law of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg says the South Bend, Ind., mayor should reconsider his view of abortion.

In an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Rhyan Glezman, an Evangelical pastor in Michigan, said Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that Buttigieg should read from Scripture to better appreciate how each life is made in God's image.

"I'd like to make a plea with him that he reconsider, and actually open his Bible ... to then turn to Psalm 139," he said.

"How can you read those passages that talk about [how] we are fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God, intrinsically, yet we are woven together in a woman's womb."

Glezman told Carlson the Bible, specifically the Psalm he referenced, should make it clear to most people that, "life begins at conception."

"And what's even more alarming is that there are Christians who would stand -- like Mayor Pete would -- and say that God condones, that God says that abortion is OK according to Scripture," he said.

"That's just absurd and outlandish to me."

In an interview with the "Breakfast Club" radio show last week, Buttigieg spoke about conservatives' "doctrine" on abortion.

"Right now, they hold everybody in line with this one piece of doctrine about abortion, which is obviously a tough issue for a lot of people to think through morally," he said.

"Then again, there's a lot of parts of the Bible that talk about how life begins with breath. So even that is something we can interpret differently."

In his interview with Carlson, Glezman said his critique is not politically-motivated.

"Politics is secondary to me," he said.

"I'm about sharing the good news of Christ, and I hope all people watching this ... as these Democrat debates come up here in a couple of days ... that people would stop and actually think. We're not talking about just a little blob of cells, we're talking about human life.

"We are commanded by Christ himself to uphold the dignity and respect of all human life. We need to stand for all the born and all the unborn."