Pennsylvania 10-year-old details how he evaded potential kidnapper on walk home from school

Sammy Green and his father recount the harrowing incident on 'Fox & Friends First'

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
A Pennsylvania boy thwarted a potential kidnapper by walking into a store and asking for help after he noticed a stranger following him down the street. 

10-year-old Sammy Green told "Fox & Friends First" Friday he made it home safely, but his father said the whole incident was scary. 

Sammy was on his way home from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania when a woman he didn’t know started following him. The woman reportedly told Sammy she knew his parents and that he could buy anything he wanted from a nearby convenience store.

Sammy explained that he entered Dani Bee Funky, a gift shop and asked the 17-year-old cashier to pretend to be his mom.

ARMED ROBBER AT PHILADELPHIA MCDONALD'S YANKS CASH REGISTER OUT DRIVE-THRU WINDOW, VIDEO SHOWS

"I walked in there and told the person who was working there that she’s been following me for a while," he told host Carley Shimkus. 

A look at the stranger speaking to Sammy Green outside a store in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. 

A look at the stranger speaking to Sammy Green outside a store in Pottstown, Pennsylvania.  (Dani Bee Funky's handout)

The cashier immediately locked the door, preventing the woman from pursuing Sammy further.

He said asking the cashier for help was the first thing that came to mind in the moment. 

"I was hoping it would work," he said. "And look at that, it worked."

Sammy’s father, Sam Green, was on the phone during the incident. 

"I left work right away," Green said. "I was driving while he was at the store taking care and handling all of this."

"I was scared," he recalled. "I knew since he was at Dani’s, that he would be- he was okay. Dani Bee Funky, they’re [good] people down there. They’re just amazing."

Green said he does not know where the woman is now, but about 20 minutes after the incident he got a call from police. They had received an overdose call, and the woman was reportedly laying on the sidewalk.

"Police tried to help her with an ambulance and all that, and she denied everything," he said. "So they let her go on her way." 

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.