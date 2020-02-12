Actress Patricia Heaton slams Dems' 'barbaric platform' on abortion

Actress Patricia Heaton has denounced the Democratic Party's platform for including what she called a "barbaric" position on abortion.

"I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are 'welcome' to join the democrat party [sic]," the "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-star tweeted Wednesday. "Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?"

The issue has resurfaced in recent weeks after Kristen Day, who leads Democrats for Life, asked former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg about whether the party included room for her. During a Jan. 26 Fox News town hall with Buttigieg, Day specifically took issue with the language in the party's platform.

"The Democratic platform contains language that basically says, 'We don't belong, we have no part in the party because it says abortion should be legal up to nine months, the government should pay for it,'" Day told Buttigieg, who supported his party's position.

Pro-life leaders also blasted former Buttigieg after he seemed to back away from answering whether he supported infanticide.

"I just know that I trust her and her decision medically or morally isn't going to be any better because the government is commanding her to do it in a certain way." he told "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.

Live Action Founder Lila Rose interpreted Buttigieg's answer as a pass for partial-birth abortion.

"He said as long as a mother wants to abort a baby, at any age, she should be able to [e]ven if that means partially delivering a full-grown, 7 lb infant, who can recognize her mother’s voice, & then stabbing her neck & suctioning out her brain," she tweeted. Second trimester surgical abortions also involve dismembering a fetus and crushing its skull.

The Democratic platform reiterates the party's interest in protecting abortion access but doesn't specify any time periods for potential restrictions.

"We believe unequivocally, like the majority of Americans, that every woman should have access to quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion—regardless of where she lives, how much money she makes, or how she is insured," it reads.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., another 2020 candidate, indicated on Tuesday that she wanted to build a "big tent" for pro-life Democrats like Day.

In a comment to Fox News, Day responded: "We are appreciative of her acknowledgment, but we do need to talk more specifically about the platform language, litmus test currently being applied against pro-life Democrats and the stranglehold by the abortion lobby."