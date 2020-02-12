Rush Limbaugh: New Hampshire turnout shows media is 'creating Trump support'

While analyzing voter turnout in Tuesday night's New Hampshire primary, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that the media is actually "creating Trump support" with their "anger."

The New Hampshire Secretary of State's office said Wednesday that 156,418 ballots were cast in the state's Republican primary, in which Trump faced token opposition from a handful of candidates, including former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. Trump received 129,696 votes, more than 2.5 times the number President Barack Obama managed in New Hampshire in 2012.

"It equals enthusiasm, and it equals, I think, a very energized level of support," Limbaugh said. "And I think much of it — not all, obviously — but a significant percentage of it is driven by the never-ending, ceaseless hatred for Trump throughout the Drive-By Media."

Trump's vote total also dwarfs those of other incumbent presidents: then-President George W. Bush received 53,962 votes in the largely-uncontested GOP primary in New Hampshire in 2004. And in 1996, incumbent President Bill Clinton received 76,797 votes in New Hampshire's Democratic primary.

"I think the Drive-By Media is actually being counterproductive for their own interests. I think they are creating Trump support. They’re not hurting Trump," Limbaugh said. "They are creating more and more Trump support among people who otherwise wouldn’t even be motivated to go out on a night where Trump’s election is not even in question."

Limbaugh believes these Trump supporters want to show the media up.

"But these are people that want to go back and show the mainstream media or whatever it is that’s angering them that it isn’t working," Limbaugh said.

