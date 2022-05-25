Parkland victim's father: If we can send $40B to Ukraine, we can protect our nation's schools

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of a girl killed in the Parkland, Florida high school attack said the Uvalde, Texas school shooting was "avoidable" Wednesday and called on legislators and community leaders to improve security at schools.

Pollack's daughter, Meadow, was killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, and ever since he has been bringing awareness to improve school security, and empowering parents to fight for their children in order to improve safety measures.

School districts across the U.S. are taking heightened security measures following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Pollack slammed the federal government for not doing enough to keep children safe.

"There's no reason why we could give 40 billion away to Ukraine, and we can't protect our children in this country," he said on "Fox & Friends," urging parents to get involved in their kids' schools.

"They need to go to their local school districts, get involved, see who's on their school boards, and see if they're taking school safety seriously."

"Get involved with your communities, get involved with your local school board, and stay busy. Stay with your family. You've got to stay strong for the rest of your family, your kids. And that's all I can tell them. I'm not going to be able to say to them what's going to make them feel better, because there's nothing I can do to make them feel better," he told host Ainsley Earhardt.

Pollack said one of the positives happening across the country is parents becoming more involved in their children's schools and communities.

"I get a wave of emotion every time I think of my princess Meadow, it just comes over you. And it's very overwhelming constantly to feel it. But I do things like now. I try and talk to parents and tell them to get involved and try and make a difference," he said.

Pollack said there is no reason for schools to be unsafe in 2022. He said all schools should have a resource officer, a single point of entry, perimeter fencing and trained teachers.

"There's no reason in 2022 to send your child to a school that doesn't take this school safety serious. … I pray, I hope to one day see my daughter again."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report