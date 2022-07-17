Biden is solely responsible for sabotaging the US economy and energy sector: Levin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden is solely responsible for "sabotaging" the U.S. economy and energy industry, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday, urging viewers to see past the White House's penchant for finger-pointing and assign blame where it is warranted.

"Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are, in fact, responsible for sabotaging our economy and sabotaging our energy industry. It has nothing to do with foreign forces and foreign powers or boogeymen. It has something to do with actual policies that have been in the process now for decades," the host said in his opening monologue Sunday night.

Levin said the policies Democrats "put under the nomenclature of climate change or the Green New Deal" were originally introduced in the 1970s at a conference in Europe where academics, professors, Marxist activists and left-wing politicians came up with climate control as a system through which they would push their economic agenda.

HISTORIC $5 GAS EXPOSES BIDEN'S ENERGY DELUSION

"Marx hated the industrial society, and he was relatively shocked when he saw, particularly in the latter parts of his life, that in the United States, as our industries grew, as our capitalist system expanded economic activity and prosperity, that rather than the proletariat, the workers rising up and overthrowing the bourgeoisie, the owners and the managers, quite the opposite occurred," Levin explained.

"The lifestyle for most people went up," Levin said. "We created this vast middle class, which is the heart and soul of America and the American system. It's the opposite of what Marx intended. And the leftists have been fighting this ever since for the last 100 years, and now it's come to a head."

Levin said the Biden administration boasts the "most radical appointees" ever appointed as department heads in the history of the country.

"They are abiding by this half-century old degrowth movement. They can call it whatever they want, but that's exactly what it is. It is a war on capitalism. And you know what? It's working," he said.

Levin fiercely rejected the White House's repeated assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the United States' skyrocketing gas prices and rising inflation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's not Putin. It's not the world economy. It is Biden and the Biden administration and the Democrats who have embraced every syllable of this propaganda," he said. "Let me be abundantly clear. This has nothing to do with Russia invading Ukraine. It has nothing to do with Saudi Arabia. It has nothing to do with anything but Joe Biden, the Democrat Congress, and the radicals. And you know what their plan is to fix the energy situation? They have no plan. They broke the system, and they have no intention of fixing it."