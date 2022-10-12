'Outnumbered' torches NY Times for downplaying Biden's falsehoods: 'Call them what they are: lies'

The New York Times faced harsh backlash over its latest attempt to defend President Biden by downplaying his numerous false statements. Critics on "Outnumbered" called on the liberal media outlet to acknowledge the president’s lies.

The NY Times used phrases like "exaggerated biography," "embellished narratives," and "folklore" to describe Biden’s stories and statements that have been proven false.

Co-host Kayleigh McEnany described the author’s characterization of "Storyteller-in-Chief" President Biden’s mistruths as "kind," but she called for transparency.

"Just call them what they are, which is lies," she said.

Harris Faulkner, co-host of "Outnumbered" and host of "The Faulkner Focus," suggested that Biden is editorializing his life experiences in order to have a greater impact with Americans. She warned, however, that the repeated falsehoods are harmful to people who were involved in the actual events.

Biden told a heartfelt story in early 2021 about an Amtrak conductor who congratulated him for riding more than 1.5 million miles. It was later reported that the timeline in Biden’s retelling of events didn’t add up, as the conductor’s obituary states he retired years before.

"The family has said, ‘it's hurtful when you tell it,’" Faulkner said Wednesday.

"It's hurtful. But more than that, it is manipulation in a fiery form that we cannot accept," she said.

Co-host Emily Compagno called Biden’s statements flat-out lies and said he appears to be trying to show empathy and align himself with different communities.

"I'm not quite sure why the Democratic machine has insisted on protecting him," she said, noting that Biden’s false statements date back to 1987 when he claimed to have graduated from the top half of his class in law school. He later admitted to graduating 76th in a class of 85.

The media’s effort to manipulate Biden’s claims and portray him as a "king," Compagno said, is evident.

"He's a liar, and he has become feeble, and everything out of his mouth is untrue," she said.

"It is ridiculous the amount that they're protecting him."

"People are so tired of the double standards and the hypocrisy," said former sports reporter Michele Tafoya, arguing Trump was repeatedly labeled a "liar" while the language is now changed for Biden's false statements.