'Outnumbered' roasts 'The View' for using kids in Halloween costumes to mock GOP: 'How sick is this?'

The Halloween special of "The View" drew criticism Monday after airing a segment with children dressed in politically charged costumes, including former President Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

"What a sad life that must be that you hate someone so much, you're so seething with anger, you can't even celebrate Halloween and just put the politics right over here," "Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday.

"I think it's pretty disgusting that these parents would allow their children to be marketed this way, because obviously the looks on these kids' faces does not say that they're enjoying themselves," Fox News anchor Julie Banderas said, adding it's another example of "parents shoving their woke agendas" onto their children.

While some of "The View" hosts made a statement in their own costumes, critics argued using children to make a political statement is "deranged" and "insane."

"You want to make a point? Do it yourself. Don't use the child," host Emily Compagno said.

One child was dressed as Trump in a toilet full of documents being flushed, relating to the Mar-a-Lago raid. Another child donned scrubs and carried vegetables in reference to Dr. Mehmet Oz's crudité comment.

"They're like stalkers. They're stalkers against Trump. They're stalkers against the GOP. They can't stop. So there's a pathology involved. And they clearly cannot read the room," Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce said.

A third child was wearing all green with piles of money stacked on the costume, highlighting the country's inflation crisis.

"They were exploiting them, and that's disgusting," Banderas said. "It's bad on the producers and shame on you, the parents, for allowing it to happen."

"If they really wanted to make a substantial point then one of those kids could have been wearing a gas sign or an inflation sign that shows exactly what the prices are that Americans have to absorb," Compagno added.

While the show is no stranger to controversial takes, the hosts argued this was another example of Hollywood being out of touch with Americans.

"This is why November 8th is going to be a shock to very few, those in Hollywood and those running the Democratic Party," said Bruce.

