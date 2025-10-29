Ole Miss students celebrate ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ night with Erika Kirk and JD Vance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students lined up in the cold and rain at The University of Mississippi, to attend the "This Is The Turning Point" Turning Point USA tour stop. Speakers at the event was Vice-President JD Vance and the widow of Charlie Kirk, Erika Kirk, who is now the CEO of TPUSA.

The crowd, which began forming early in the morning outside The Pavilion at Ole Miss , stretched across campus as students wore MAGA hats and 'Freedom' shirts in tribute to the slain Turning Point founder.

Fox News Digital spoke with attendees at the event about why they attended, and they shared their support for the VP and TPUSA.

"This is actually like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," shared Ole Miss student Nicholas.

"We're honoring Charlie Kirk and his message to the world and I think that it's really important as a student to stand for what you believe in so that's why I'm here, and we've been standing in the rain," shared another student.

"I'm here because I joined the club in the beginning of the school year and I just want to support the movement," said Gill.

"I'm so excited to see JD Vance and Erika," said Grant.

"We're all very excited to see J.D. Vance. He could be the next president," said Jack.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet shared on X that more than half the student body was packed into the venue, writing, "Over HALF of the student body (14,000 of 27,000 students) registered for tonight’s event (along with 13,000 adults we couldn’t fit)."

Fox News' Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report