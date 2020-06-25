NYPD chief of crime control claims ‘lawlessness’ in NYC streets, blames reforms for ‘empowering’ criminals

Major cities across the U.S. are seeing a spike in violent crimes as criminals are seemingly under the impression that laws no longer apply. New York City is no exception with 125 reported shootings in the first three weeks of June, more than double the same period last year.

Michael LiPetri, New York Police Department chief of crime control strategies, spoke to Fox News Digital about where this increase in gun violence originates and what can be done to end it.

“We tie it to street lawlessness right now. The small amount of individuals that are out there causing mayhem, they feel empowered. We see an increase in dice games on the street. We're seeing an increase in house parties then getting violent. So the individuals that are causing these quality-of-life conditions are the very people that are then part of the violence after the fact,” LiPetri told Fox News.

The chief’s office has been tracking the parolee population in regard to violent crimes, shootings and murders since 2005. He says the percentage of parolees involved in shooting incidents or murders is at a 15-year high.

According to LiPetri, this can be attributed to a number of factors including the bail reform laws passed last year, backed-up court systems, and hundreds if not thousands of inmates released from Rikers Island due to coronavirus concerns.

He said, “The NYPD was for certain reforms, we were. It's just that we really didn't have a voice when these reforms were drafted. And then when it comes to us having a voice with some of the Rikers releases, our voices were ignored for the most part.”

While arrests are down by more than 30,000 in New York this year, LiPetri said gun arrests are actually up for the year. He says the NYPD will continue to seize illegal guns, but claims when it comes to keeping criminals behind bars, it is not as easy as it sounds.

“We have arrested individuals more than 20 times since the pandemic started and we see them continuing and continuing to get right back out,” said LiPetri. “When we look at pre-pandemic and beginning of the year, we did see a large number of people released on their own recognizance, by judges across the city, who were carrying an illegal firearm.”

With little-to-no fear of facing punishment for committing a crime, criminals could be left feeling empowered while police continue to face the wrath of the people.

He said, “There is a victim behind the next crime. And I don't hear a lot of talk about the victims. And quite frankly, there's not a lot of talk about anything that's going on right now in the city of New York except against the police.”