Former police commissioner warns of new Manhattan DA's soft-on-crime approach: 'Start a recall election now'

Former New York City police commissioner Howard Safir blasted new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for his soft-on-crime approach after reports surfaced suggesting Bragg told his staff he would only prosecute crimes involving "significant harm."

Safir told Dana Perino and Trace Gallagher Bragg has enabled criminals with a "road map to crime" despite hope that newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams can turn the violent trend around.

"What this district attorney has done, he has given a road map to crime and the message to criminals that you can do whatever you want, and you're not going to go to jail, you're not going to be charged with a felony, and the citizens of the city are going to be the victims," Safir said.

"New York City used to be the safest large city in America. It's not now, and it's going to get much worse under this guy."

Bragg reportedly sent a memo to his staff saying he would not prosecute various crimes including marijuana possession, turnstile jumping, trespassing, resisting arrest, interfering with an arrest and prostitution.

Safir cautioned about the effect the policy could have on law enforcement.

"Why should you go out and arrest somebody, put yourself in danger, get a gun off the street or seize drugs knowing that that person is going to be right back out on the street to do that or worse?" Safir asked.

"Many of these people who were released during de Blasio committed the same crime, including murder," Safir continued. "This is absolutely the worst thing that could happen. You know, my advice to the people of the City of New York is start a recall election right now."

Meanwhile, the Big Apple's new mayor Eric Adams, a former policeman, has repeatedly committed to addressing the crime surge head-on.

"The D.A. is one-third of the criminal justice system, and if he doesn't do the right thing, cops are going to just stop making arrests," Safir warned.