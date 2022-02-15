NYC woman stabbed to death in apartment, repeat offender arrested: 'Tragedy of epic proportions'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The former landlord and employer of a New York City woman who was stabbed and killed at her apartment, Christina Yuna Lee, expressed their outrage over her brutal killing as violent crime continues to plague the Big Apple.

The pair joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the tragedy, blaming the city's politicians for their soft on crime approach and slamming them for their lack of action in combating the recent crime surge.

"My response to them would be you need to enact these much-needed reforms," Lee's former landlord Brian Chin told co-host Carley Shimkus.

"We are tired of hearing our officials utter empty platitudes or enacting none of the desperately needed reforms that need to take place. And if they don't? Good luck to them in the next election because as a community, we are very, very angry," he continued.

Lee, who was 35 years old, was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in her apartment located in the Chinatown neighborhood on the Lower East Side.

The suspect in involved in the case, identified as 25-year-old Assamad Nash, has since been taken into custody and has a lengthy rap sheet.

"This man was a menace to the community. He was an outright danger, but the police did their jobs excellently," Chin stated. "They kept arresting him repeatedly. It was the politicians lax on crime policies that kept putting him out on the street because the judges have to follow the rule of law, which the politicians have set in the city."

Nash had reportedly been arrested at least a dozen times over the last decade, with the most recent arrest taking place last month for criminal mischief and reportedly escaping police custody.

"Christina was one of the nicest, most genuine, hardest-working, sweetest, most independent people that I've ever known and learning what happened to her was devastating," said Eli Klein, Lee's former employer.

"It couldn't have happened to a nicer person, so it's sickening… It's a tragedy of epic proportions," he continued.