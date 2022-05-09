Piers Morgan slams 'outrageous' pro-abortion protests: 'Not the way a civilized democracy should behave'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Piers Morgan, host of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on Fox Nation, condemned the "completely outrageous, completely unacceptable" pro-choice protests following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Morgan warned that violence and intimidation are not the way to approach a political issue.

PIERS MORGAN: It's completely outrageous, completely unacceptable. This kind of thing is never the right way to behave in a modern democracy, terrorizing people. I saw this arson attack in Wisconsin at an anti-abortion building. You cannot do this. This is not the way a civilized democracy should behave. Abortion is clearly a hugely emotive issue in America, and I, as a non-American, would not want to be in a position where I start to dictate how you should feel about it or what laws you should have. …

But the right way to try and get through this and work to a consensus is not through violence or through furious protests inside churches where you're intimidating and terrorizing people and certainly not intimidating Supreme Court justices. I thought the leak from the Supreme Court was outrageous, but we don't actually know yet what the motivation for the leak was. Was it somebody on the left who wants to stop this happening? Or was it somebody on the right who wants to make sure it does happen? We don't know. So I just think targeting people because you believe you know what may be going down here, I think is completely outrageous.

