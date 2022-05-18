Expand / Collapse search
NY paving company battling 'exorbitant' supply chain costs: 'I don't see it coming to an end'

Helen Torkos says she's 'never experienced anything like this' in the manufacturing industry

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
Helen Torkos, owner of Regent Tek Industries Inc., says she doesn't see an end to the supply chain crisis anytime soon.

The owner of a New York paving company warned Wednesday the ongoing supply chain crisis could impact public safety as shipping costs continue to rise due to backlogs. 

Regent Tek Industries Inc., which manufactures road markings like crosswalk indicators and lines that divide roadways, can no longer guarantee pricing for 90 days due to increased shipping costs.

Helen Torkos told "Fox & Friends" she doesn’t anticipate the supply chain crisis ending any time soon.

US supply chain crisis explained Video

"We’ve increased our prices at least 10% every 45 days," she told co-host Brian Kilmeade

TUCKER CARLSON: SUPPLY CHAIN STRUGGLES COULD SPELL BAD NEWS FOR DEMOCRATS

"This is a global issue, and we are in the middle of it," she explained. "We are just trying to mitigate some of these exorbitant costs."

According to a report from business intelligence company Morning Consult, consumers reported the highest level of supply chain disruptions in March since the company began tracking the information. The report noted that the supply chain issues are contributing to the rise in inflation.

SUPPLY CHAIN EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON CAUSES, SOLUTIONS FOR BACKLOG

"While bottlenecks have loosened for a handful of product types due to fortified supply chains and cooling goods demand, consumers reported increasing difficulty obtaining products in categories such as grocery, housing-related items and vehicles," the report stated. "These categories account for a relatively large share of spending, in turn playing a major role in driving up overall inflation."

Containers line a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Containers line a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Intense demand for products has led to a backlog of container ships outside the nation's two largest ports along the Southern California coast. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

While Torkos admitted issues with the supply chain are outside her realm of knowledge, she called on lawmakers to look for a solution.

"I’m affected just like everybody else is, whether you’re a consumer of products in the grocery store or you’re a consumer of manufactured goods like our product," she said.

Torkos emphasized she has never seen issues with the supply chain this severe.

"My husband’s been in manufacturing for over 35 years, and we’ve never experienced anything like this."

FOX Business' Kelsey Ramirez contributed to this report. 

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.