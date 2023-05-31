'No way in holy hell' FBI should 'get away with' stymying GOP oversight again: Nunes

As two top Republican lawmakers seek a physical copy of an FBI form a whistleblower claims will show President Biden was involved in an alleged bribe, the former top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee urged his onetime colleagues not to let FBI Director Christopher Wray off with an olive branch.

The whistleblower, who came forward to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, alleged the FBI and Justice Department hold a "1023 form" that lays out a criminal engagement between then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national involving a money-for-policy-decisions swap.

When former Intel Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., heard Wray was offering a viewing of the alleged document rather than a full copy, he urged Comer to not let up on his contempt-of-Congress threat unless the bureau fully cooperates.

Nunes said the FBI acted in a similar fashion toward him and other Republicans when he was in Congress, telling "The Story" the bureau's modus operandi was to repeat for weeks there is "nothing to see here" – and then suddenly ask either himself or then-Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., if they wanted to view some of the documents in question.

"And we would do it. And then, of course, we would find that they didn't give us all the documents. So for me, as you know, just an American out here now, not, not elected to the Congress anymore, there is no way in holy hell that Wray should be able to get away with what he got away with in [20]17, [20]18, [20]19, [20]20, [20]21, [20]22," he said.

"And don't even get me started on what Durham uncovered, where essentially nobody was prosecuted at the DOJ and FBI. They are hopelessly corrupt, if I could put it lightly."

Nunes, now the chief executive of the Trump Media & Technology Group, said the entire episode involving the alleged Biden situation feels like a "time machine" back to when the bureau treated him in the same way.

He recounted how in 2017, he told Wray and then-top-Justice Department official Rod Rosenstein he believed there was wrongdoing occurring within the bureaucracy in terms of the Russia investigation, and that he told both men the department would be put under investigation until they could prove otherwise.

Afterward, Nunes claimed, several members of the Republicans' professional staff were themselves investigated or put under a grand jury subpoena for bank records and communications.

"Since then, it's only gotten worse." he said. "I mean, what do we need to go into? How they targeted General [Mike] Flynn, an innocent man, how they raided Mar-a-Lago to go after classified documents?"

"It seems totally ridiculous when Biden had all these [documents] and then you have the overwhelming evidence in the Hunter Biden laptop-from-Hell and all of the people that are involved in that mess -- And nobody has paid a price."

If Wray does not fully cooperate as Comer demands, he should be held in formal contempt, Nunes concluded.

The bureau told Fox News Digital earlier Wednesday it "remains committed to cooperating with the Committee in good faith."

"In a letter to Chairman Comer earlier today, the FBI committed to providing access to information responsive to the Committee’s subpoena in a format and setting that maintains confidentiality and protects important security interests and the integrity of FBI investigations. Last week, Director Wray scheduled a telephone call for tomorrow to provide additional details of the FBI’s extraordinary accommodation to satisfy the subpoena request. Any discussion of escalation under these circumstances is unnecessary," the FBI said in a statement.

