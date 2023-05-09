Whistleblower alleges feds sat on allegations of Biden family corruption in 2018

A former federal prosecutor who reportedly notified the Trump Justice Department about an alleged Biden pay-to-play scheme in 2018 spoke out to Fox News on Tuesday.

Bud Cummins, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas during the George W. Bush administration, said he was in touch with a "foreign witness" who could attest Joe Biden was engaged in alleged influence peddling or bribery in connection to son Hunter Biden's Ukrainian business dealings.

He told "Jesse Watters Primetime" he was approached by "intermediaries" who claimed the Ukrainian prosecutor-general had evidence and wanted to present it "discreetly" to the United States government.

Cummins, who was first identified earlier this week in a breaking report by investigative journalist John Solomon, said he was not intending to vouch for the veracity of the witness, but instead to avail the Justice Department of potential wrongdoing by the Bidens.

"I only had a general idea of what the nature of the evidence [was]. They claimed to have some ledgers about money transfers; money laundering. And they had eyewitnesses who were part of the transactions; actually making the transactions happen," Cummins said.

Fox News host Jesse Watters asked whether claims the Justice Department "shut down" Cummins' overtures were true.

"I made an attempt to set up a meeting to interview these folks and see how credible they were… I was always only offering the opportunity to the investigators," Cummins said.

"I made several more attempts to follow up and there was no response. So, I chose to drop it," Cummins said, going on to claim he only found out a "few months" ago that Apple received a subpoena for his phone data in 2019 from the same New York federal prosecutor's office he had reached out to.

"Let me be clear: Had they accepted my offer and followed through and opened an investigation, I wouldn't blame them a bit for looking behind my motivation and seeing what I might be up to. But it seems kind of perverse to me to only investigate me and turn a blind eye to potential evidence of some fairly serious stuff -- bribery, even, I guess you could call it treason," he said.

Cummins said that although this occurred under Trump, "It was still a highly politicized DOJ and a highly politicized FBI."

There is a "dual system of justice," he claimed.

Cummins concluded that he remains proud of his work at the Justice Department but characterized it as irretrievably politicized today.

"There's no way to reconcile how they approach Hillary Clinton's emails and Hunter Biden and the Clinton Foundation against the Mueller-Russia probe and other prosecutions that I've been involved in, or I'm certainly aware of where they take a very heavy-handed approach and leak and sully people's reputations."

President Biden has repeatedly claimed no involvement in his son's foreign business affairs.