Pence blasts Bidens as probe intensifies: When I was VP, my son was in an F-35 not a foreign boardroom

Former Vice President Mike Pence ripped his predecessor, Joe Biden, saying that while he was in office during the Trump administration, his son Michael was serving abroad in the Marine Corps, not working for foreign corporations like Hunter Biden.

The elder Pence praised House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., for his intensive probe into alleged Biden family bribery and corruption – which he noted now allegedly has made the family party to 20 different potential shell companies and $10 million from foreign nationals.

"Kudos to Congressman James Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley for shining daylight into what Joe Biden has been denying literally for years. And it just seems to me that the posture of the administration today on this issue is the same as it was in the 2020 campaign – I'll never forget Joe Biden in that debate saying the laptop appears to have all the indications of disinformation; 51 intelligence officials," he said.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MILLIONS FROM FOREIGN NATIONALS, TRIED TO CONCEAL SOURCE OF FUNDS: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

"Now we find out that his campaign ginned up the letter. The media was culpable in that suppressed the laptop story. And when you look at the coverage today, with Fox as a good exception and maybe one or two others, I mean, it's extraordinary to see this two-tiered system of justice that is unfolding in America," Pence continued.

The House Republicans investigating the Bidens announced earlier Wednesday they found evidence suggesting family members received monies from Romania and China.

Pence said that while Hunter Biden was sitting on boards of foreign corporations like Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, allegedly as part of influence peddling, 1st Lt. Michael Pence was sitting in a warplane.

PENCE TORCHES ‘AWOL’ BIDEN: HE ‘DERAILED’ OHIO LONG BEFORE HIS FAILURE TO ADDRESS TRAIN SPILL CRISIS

"I can't comprehend any of this. When I was Vice President of the United States, my son wasn't sitting on the board of a foreign corporation. He was sitting in the cockpit of an F-35 in the United States Marine Corps defending our country," he said.

He called the media ignoring the Biden scandals proof an "unholy alliance" between them and left-wing Democrats.

"[They] essentially collude to suppress these stories," he said.

When asked by host Sean Hannity about his prospects for jumping into the growing 2024 Republican primary field, Pence said he has received a lot of encouragement and will continue to travel the country to speak to people about important issues.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I promise as soon as we have anything to announce, I'll be right back here on "Hannity" to do it," he said.