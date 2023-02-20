Nikki Haley: 'If a Republican had said this about any Democrat, they'd be asking for people to be fired'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley responded to attacks from Don Lemon and the ladies of "The View" Monday on "Hannity."

NIKKI HALEY: You know, I'm not surprised, Pete. I mean, I have dealt with this all my life. They can't stand a conservative minority female not being a Democrat. And so they will continue to throw everything. When I first won the governorship in South Carolina, it was liberal minority Democrats that said she's not a minority. She's just a conservative with a tan.

NIKKI HALEY ACCUSED OF USING ‘HER BROWN SKIN TO LAUNDER’ WHITE SUPREMACY ON MSNBC

I mean, this is going to continue to happen, but it infuriates them because they know we win independents; they know we win suburban women. They know that we win minorities because our solutions lift up everyone, not just a select few.

But more importantly, look at how hypocritical this is. If a Republican had said this about Kamala Harris, if a Republican had said this about any Democrat, they'd be asking for people to be fired. You're not hearing any of that. I mean, [the] first day, it was Whoopi Goldberg; the second day it's Don Lemon. You know, today The View picks it back up again. And they're trying to glorify Dianne Feinstein? And, you know, Maxine Waters, when I say we should have mental competency tests for people over the age of 75? You know, we've easily struck a nerve, but I'll wear it as a badge of honor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP