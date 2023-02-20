Nikki Haley fires back at Whoopi Goldberg: 'If my age is all they have, it means we’re winning'

Republican 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley responded to the latest attack from "The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who claimed Monday that the former U.N. ambassador is not part of a "new generation" because of her age.

During a segment on "The View," Goldberg played a clip of Haley calling for a new generation of leadership in Washington, D.C., before saying, "You're not a new generation, you're 51." She took cues from CNN host Don Lemon who was accused last week of making sexist remarks about Haley's age when he said she wasn't in her "prime."

Haley joined "The Story" to discuss the media onslaught over her announcement to challenge former President Trump and others for the GOP nomination.

"It’s not new," Haley said. "This happened when I ran for governor. I’ve had this all my life. When I was first elected governor, there were some minority Democrats that said 'she’s not a minority, she’s just a conservative with a tan.' They will come at me with everything. But none of that fazes me," she told anchor Martha MacCallum.

Haley said she was prepared to become a prime target of liberal media but wasn't expecting her age to be the focus of their attacks.

"If my age is all they have, it means we’re winning," she said. "I’m okay with that."

When fellow "View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Haley was part of a new generation compared to the age of a lot of politicians in D.C., Goldberg replied, "It’s not a new generation. She may be younger than most of those people, but her rhetoric is the same. She’s saying the same BS."

Goldberg made the comment on the same day that Lemon was benched from his show following his controversial comments about Haley. Lemon made the remark while pushing back against Haley's call for politicians over 75 years old to undergo annual mental competency tests, citing "Google" to argue that the former governor will have an uphill battle in winning the presidency since women are only in their prime during their "20s, 30s and 40s."

The comment garnered intense backlash and prompted calls for Lemon's firing. The CNN host apologized to his colleagues on Friday, but an insider told Fox News Digital that he has no plans to return to air earlier than Tuesday, adding that he is "taking the holiday" Monday and that his return to the show depends on "where his head is at."

Over the weekend, Haley was accused of using "her Brown skin to launder White supremacist talking points" during a racially charged interview on MSNBC Sunday night.

On "The Story," Haley said the comment further exposes the mainstream media's hypocrisy, noting how then-Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was lauded for running as a woman of color while Haley, a member of the Indian American community, is being attacked for using her "Brown skin" to score political points.

"The problem is, it’s just the hypocrisy of all of it. If Republicans said this about a Democrat candidate, they would have lost their minds," Haley said. "Everybody would have been asking for everybody to be fired. It would have been all of this. So … this is one more example of how hypocritical the liberals are. They’re very quick to judge. They’re very quick to throw stones. But when it comes back at them, they act like we’re the ones that are bad. I think they’re really showing themselves for what they are."



