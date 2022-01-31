Expand / Collapse search
Nigel Farage: America is not 'back' under Biden, it's 'quite isolated'

'The US's leadership role in the Western world is very much in doubt,' Farage said.

Fox News Staff
US leadership is in doubt under Biden: Nigel Farage

The former Brexit Party leader says it 'remains to be seen' if America can regain trust from allies after the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the Brexit Party, warned that America's leadership role on the world stage is in question as Russia continues to threaten Ukraine. On "Fox & Friends First" Monday, Farage explained that President Biden's decision to unilaterally withdraw troops from Afghanistan has caused U.S. allies to lose trust. 

UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR WARNS RUSSIA IS ATTACKING DEMOCRACY, ‘WILL NOT STOP AFTER UKRAINE’

NIGEL FARAGE: The U.S.'s leadership role in the Western world is very much in doubt at the moment. What happened with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and not just the Taliban taking over again after 20 years, not just the atrocities that have taken place, but the fact the withdrawal happened from the Americans unilaterally without consulting their colleagues who fought beside them for 20 years now opens up a question of trust. Can we trust Joe Biden to actually work with allies? It's all very ironic, isn't it really? Because he said, ‘America is back.’ Well actually, America now is really quite isolated. We're not sure whether we can trust them, but I've got one idea of what could come out of this. 

The continued expansion of NATO and the European Union to the East has genuinely been seen by Putin as a provocative encroachment act. And I was very surprised when Antony Blinken the other day basically hinted that if Ukraine wants to join NATO, that's fine. Well, all that would do is inflame tensions, and I would very much like them to say today, 'no, Ukraine won't be joining NATO. But if you do, after us putting forward this act, this genuine act of goodwill, if you do then invade, then we'll take very tough penalties indeed.' And I think strategically that would put us in a more coherent position. But whether the Americans can win the trust in the room remains to be seen.

