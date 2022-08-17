Newt Gingrich: Wyoming voters rendered judgement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Rep. Liz Cheney's political future doesn't look bright after her Wyoming GOP congressional primary loss on "The Ingraham Angle."

NEWT GINGRICH: Liz Cheney is a fantasy being developed by the elite news media. But the truth is, we saw in Wyoming where people rendered judgement. You can’t get 29% of the vote and turn around — she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, who, by the way, got 53% of the vote for the Senate, but because the state legislature made the choice, Douglas won. But Lincoln got 53% of the vote, he did not get 29%.

I think that Liz has no future. She can run around the country. She has $7 million in the bank of political money. She can feel good, The New York Times will love her, The Washington Post will love her. I’m sure that ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, they will all love her, but the country won’t love her.

If you believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people, Wyoming spoke and spoke decisively, and Liz Cheney wasn't on the winning side.

