©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Newt Gingrich: Wyoming voters rendered judgement

The former speaker says Liz Cheney's loss sends a clear message

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Mainstream media will love Cheney, but the country won't: Newt Gingrich Video

Mainstream media will love Cheney, but the country won't: Newt Gingrich

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said he believes Rep. Liz Cheney has no political future after she was defeated in the Wyoming GOP congressional primary by a Trump-endorsed candidate.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Rep. Liz Cheney's political future doesn't look bright after her Wyoming GOP congressional primary loss on "The Ingraham Angle." 

NEWT GINGRICH: Liz Cheney is a fantasy being developed by the elite news media. But the truth is, we saw in Wyoming where people rendered judgement. You can’t get 29% of the vote and turn around — she compared herself to Abraham Lincoln, who, by the way, got 53% of the vote for the Senate, but because the state legislature made the choice, Douglas won. But Lincoln got 53% of the vote, he did not get 29%. 

TRUMP BLASTS LIZ CHENEY AFTER PRIMARY LOSS TO HARRIET HAGEMAN: ‘SHE CAN FINALLY DISAPPEAR’ 

I think that Liz has no future. She can run around the country. She has $7 million in the bank of political money. She can feel good, The New York Times will love her, The Washington Post will love her. I’m sure that ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, they will all love her, but the country won’t love her.

If you believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people, Wyoming spoke and spoke decisively, and Liz Cheney wasn't on the winning side.

Newt Gingrich: Wyoming voters spoke decisively Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.