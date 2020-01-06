Newt Gingrich: Trump should send Pelosi and 'brain-dead' Dems a thank you note

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Monday blasted Nancy Pelosi's decision to sit on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.

“He ought to send her a beautiful ‘thank you’ note saying that no one has done more to finance my campaign than you have Nancy, please spend the next months convincing people your party is brain-dead,” Gingrich told “Fox & Friends.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BLOWS PAST 2020 DEMS WITH LATEST FUNDRAISING HAUL, SITTING ON OVER $100M

Gingrich’s comments came after Trump’s campaign raked in a whopping $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, fueled in part by a backlash from his base against House Democrats’ impeachment efforts and blowing past any of his would-be Democratic rivals.

The incumbent now starts the election year sitting on a nearly $103 million war chest.

Pelosi surprised many in Washington last month with her decision to withhold articles -- which accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his dealings with Ukraine -- as she sought to pressure the Senate to agree to certain terms for a trial. In an unusual news conference, Pelosi, D-Calif., defended her decision while calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., a “rogue leader.”

McConnell last month said Pelosi’s delay in sending articles of impeachment was an “absurd” position to take, saying the speaker “apparently believes she can tell us how to run the trial.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gingrich said that Pelosi does not have any leverage over the Senate and the impeachment process becomes devalued as long as it is delayed.

“The idea that Pelosi thinks that she can somehow bluff Mitch McConnell -- verges on requiring a psychologist,” Gingrich said.

“She has no leverage on him," Gingrich said. "None. And it makes her look weak and foolish,”

Fox News’ Talia Kaplan and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.