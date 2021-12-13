Newt Gingrich: Democrats trying to 'pay off their allies' before 2022 midterm 'catastrophe'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacted Monday to the Democrats' scramble to pass Build Back Better amid rising inflation.

NEWT GINGRICH: If you're Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer you’re already discounting next year and assuming you’re gonna get wiped out, so you’re trying to drive through everything to pay off your allies before the catastrophe hits. And I think it’s a little bit like people trying to build a house on a beach while a tsunami’s coming, and they’re trying desperately to finish the house and this wave gets bigger every week. I’m amazed by it, and it will be very interesting to see if Joe Manchin caves because what you’re seeing is a network of political power in Washington against the entire rest of the country.

