New York restaurateur finds a way to thank first responders with 'drive-thru bar'

New York restaurateur Matthew Sorrentino says his restaurants have been blessed during the coronavirus outbreak because, although they are closed for dine-in service, their customers have stepped up and ordered takeout regularly.

Grateful for this, he and his business partner decided to share their good fortune with those on the front lines of the pandemic in one of their four establishments: the Italian restaurant "388."

“We put up a 'drink for charity', [which is] you come, buy a drink and go," Sorrentino told Fox news. "One hundred percent of profits go to local hospitals."



Along with the money donation, his restaurants have been donating food to local hospitals, the Nassau County Police Department and the volunteer firefighters and EMTs. He also makes sure the employees he had to furlough receive food for their family.



His restaurants are all located in one of the hardest-hit areas with the coronavirus: Long Island, New York. The area has met just two of the seven requirements to begin the reopening process. Yet, even with the island is a long time away from reopening, Sorrentino is already looking toward a post-coronavirus future.



"Anticipating a big opening in June,” Sorrentino said.

His four restaurants could open with rigid occupancy restrictions, meaning that family-style restaurants, like his "388" in Roslyn Heights, could be facing even more financial stress as coronavirus stay-at-home orders continue.

“We have a large restaurant. I believe it's 153 [seating capacity], which is large,” Sorrentino said. “What the town [will] allows us — 20 percent, 40 percent, 50 percent occupancy, that's the problem. And that's when a restaurant's stimulus [the Paycheck Protection Program] is not meant for this.”



“They have to do something more for restaurants because we're feeding the people,” he added.