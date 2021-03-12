New York magazine asks why Cuomo was 'celebrated for so long' after declaring him a 'trusted' voice

New York magazine has apparently soured on embattled Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after previously hailing him as a "trusted voice" during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The magazine broke its latest cover story Friday about the abusive nature of the Cuomo administration. It also published a piece by Jessica Bakeman, a former Albany-based reporter who alleged Cuomo inappropriately touched her. Bakeman is the seventh accuser to allege sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior by the governor.

"Andrew Cuomo’s governorship has been defined by cruel behavior that disguised chronic mismanagement. Why was that celebrated for so long?" New York tweeted with a menacing image of the governor on its cover.

However, the liberal publication had previously "celebrated" the Democrat.

As pointed out by New York Post reporter Jon Levine, the magazine's Intelligencer vertical tweeted back in October, "@NYGovCuomo has become one of the most trusted American voices on the pandemic."

"You can hear this whiplash from space," Levine reacted to the magazine's sharp reversal.

At the time, the governor was promoting his new book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the COVID-19 Pandemic," which critics slammed as an early victory lap even as his nursing home scandal was already brewing.

"The guy who presided over a period of historic suffering and unparalleled death putting out a self-lionizing memoir — it’s not as presumptuous a gambit as it at first seems," Intelligencer wrote in the fall. "Through the spring and summer, as President Trump essentially ignored the coronavirus, Cuomo played a kind of alternate-reality president for information-hungry liberals nationwide, scrambling to expand state hospital and testing capacity and delivering daily televised press conferences tracing the course of the disease and what we knew about it, which helped make him, in time, the second-most-trusted American voice on the pandemic, behind Dr. Anthony Fauci."