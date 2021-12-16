NY gym owners refuse to comply with new mask mandate: 'They've already destroyed our business'

One New York gym is refusing to enforce Governor Kathy Hochul's indoor mask mandate about a week after she announced the policy, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Empire State.

World Gym of Greece co-owners Michelle Sember, Ron Sember, and Tim Dougherty joined "Fox & Friends" to address the mandates, why they refuse to enforce the policy, and how it has affected them as business owners.

"Our membership has increased dramatically. We probably get five signups to every one cancellation because of the mask mandate," Michelle said. "They don't agree with us not allowing it, but you know, we have increased our membership."

Despite the spike in memberships, Ron clarified the overall impact of the pandemic and COVID-19 related mandates on their business has been catastrophic.

"Back in March of 2020, it was supposed to be a two-week shutdown to slow down the spread, and that turned into a seven-month close-down, which in turn has completely ruined our business, never to return to pre-pandemic status," Ron stated.

"The fine is irrelevant at this point. They've already destroyed our businesses."

The reaction to the decision has been mixed, according to Dougherty, who called it "ridiculous" to make someone wear a mask who is exercising.

"We had a ton of pushback. You know, people don't like to exercise in masks," said Dougherty. "Exercise is hard enough and you know, to make somebody… mask up and to run or lift it, it's ridiculous."

"We had some people… the real avid people pushed through it, but a lot of people didn't," he explained.

Gov. Hochul announced the mandate last week, which applies to businesses that do not require customers to be vaccinated.

The policy is expected to remain in place through January 15th.