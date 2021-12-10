Zeldin slams new indoor mask mandate from NY governor: ‘Consistently inconsistent’

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Friday slammed the new indoor mask mandate from the New York governor as "consistently inconsistent." Zeldin announced earlier this year his candidacy for governor on the Republican side.

NEW YORK ORDERS MASK MANDATE FOR INDOOR PUBLIC SPACES STATEWIDE

LEE ZELDIN: I'm totally opposed to this new statewide mask mandate that [Kathy] Hochul just put out. This is coming right after we saw Bill de Blasio in New York City earlier this week, imposing a vaccine mandate on all private employers inside of New York City just days before he is about to vacate the seat as mayor. What we need right now is more respect for individual liberty, freedom, more emphasis on therapeutics and not trying to instill fear for political calculation and to assert more government control.

We have to be smarter and we have to be more consistent. And you have people like Kathy Hochul because the only thing that they are being constant on is being consistently inconsistent. I remember this time last year, Joe Biden was saying that the vaccine shouldn't be mandated. Then all of a sudden it became mandatory where people are losing their jobs. We have staff shortages, a crisis inside of our hospitals. The governor just imposed an executive order to get rid of elective surgeries. So there's even a whole lot more to this walking into today, where this new decision was put out.

