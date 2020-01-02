Tomi Lahren's New Year's Resolutions for liberals: Start listening!

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren had some advice for liberals heading into the 2020 election -- get out of your comfort zone.

"The dawn of a new decade and a new election, which will almost certainly yield the same result as 2016, a Donald Trump election, but many liberals still have no idea this is coming," said Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Wednesday.

"I hate to break it to you, snowflakes," she continued. "He's likely going to win by an even bigger margin this go around. And if that surprises, it's probably because you exist in the same liberal bubble and listen to the same liberal talking heads and tune out the majority of the country in much the same way you did leading up to 2016 and every single day since."

So in the spirit of renewal, Lahren offered the following guidance for those Americans who may not always get to hear the other side of the argument.

"Here is my New Year's resolutions slash advice to you: Start talking to -- and this is the kicker -- listening to --people who don't think like you do. It will truly open your eyes to a whole new world called the United States of America, outside of Los Angeles, D.C. and New York City."

Lahren argued that many liberals tend to believe that only their opinions matter and that they apparently forget that those who disagree with them also get a vote.

"You don't seem to care about, let alone listen to that giant swath of people in the middle of the country because you likely think you're better than they are. But newsflash -- you're not!" she said

"You need those people in the silent majority who may not have time to tweet during normal working hours or assemble on the streets in protest of everything," Lahren argued. "But they work damn hard to keep the backbone of this country upright. And those people, those middle class and middle American people are doing fantastically well under this president."

"We aren't monsters, racist bigots or deplorables. We just don't see the world the way you do. You'd know that if you'd open what you claim are your tolerant and loving minds to people who don't think and vote like you do."

LAHREN'S EXCLUSIVE INTV WITH DEPUTY SHOT TWICE IN HEAD, MADE MIRACULOUS RECOVERY

"At the very least it'll help you wrap your mind around the result of the upcoming 2020 elections. Because guess what? Liberals might be the loudest voices in the room, but you aren't the only voices because the silent majority is getting louder and I suggest you at least pay attention," she concluded.

