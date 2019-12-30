Sheriff's deputy shot in head prays for attacker, makes miraculous recovery

A Mississippi sheriff's deputy, who was shot twice in the head while responding to a 911 call, credited much of his miraculous recovery to a prayer of forgiveness for the man that nearly killed him.

In an exclusive interview with Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren on "No Interruption", Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Sullivan opened up about his recovery and the deep depression that he experienced after waking up from a coma.

The veteran deputy, a single father and Little League coach, was released from the hospital on Dec. 20, several months after he was severely wounded while responding to a call regarding a possible kidnapping on Sept. 5.

Sullivan was among the first officers to respond, and he did not even get out of his vehicle before the shooting started. "We knew it's obviously going to be a hot call," recalled fellow Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Joey Butler. "As deputies were getting on scene, our suspect fled from the house and a vehicle pursuit ensued... we were able to spike, deflate the tires on the vehicle. The vehicle wrecked out. Deputies were trying to converge on his location and he bailed out with a rifle and started firing on us."

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation supervisor Lt. Troy Travis would later testify that the suspect, Edgar Egbert, was armed with a fully automatic rifle and he had up to four magazines capable of holding 30 rounds each.

"When I saw him bail out with a long rifle, I put it in reverse," Sullivan told Lahren.

"As soon as I hit reverse is when the two rounds hit me here," Sullivan continued pointing to his right temple. "My foot automatically just pressed the gas, which was in reverse, so I backed up and hit a ditch and wrecked out. And I don't know how many rounds my Tahoe actually took. But I know he shot probably 90 times."

Butler rushed to Sullivan's vehicle after the suspect was in custody and found the deputy bloody but conscious.

"He started packing my head with gauze and stuff to stop the bleeding," Sullivan said, referencing Butler's quick response.

"I asked him where I was hit... and he put a tourniquet on my arm," Sullivan remembered, laughing. Only after regaining consciousness did Sullivan realize that Butler lied to him about the arm wound to keep him calm. Butler's actions are credited with helping save Sullivan's life.

The deputy was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, where he was listed in critical condition and given little chance of recovery.

"I was very depressed when I first came out of the coma," Sullivan told Lahren. "And I was probably depressed until I went in for my second or third surgery to my head."

Sullivan said he finally looked at a Facebook page, Praying for Deputy Brad Sullivan, set up by Butler. That was when he saw the outpouring of well-wishes, including messages from Lahren, rock 'n' roll legend Ted Nugent and former NSYNC band member Lance Bass.

Governor Phil Bryant tweeted about the situation shortly after it happened, sending his prayers as well.

"I want to talk about the power of prayer," said Lahren. "That's what I've been talking to the lieutenant and the deputies all about. The faith element there. That's obviously very strong in this part of the country."

"I can tell that there's a lot of prayers being said for me," Sullivan told Lahren. "And as for my recovery, due to the fact that I wasn't supposed to recover, my doctors have even told me that I've come further than they ever expected me to in the short period of time that it has happened."

"Do you forgive the person that did this?" Lahren asked.

"I do," replied Sullivan. "Me and God have actually talked about it. I forgive him... he's got to face consequences now. We'll both stand in front of the Pearly Gates and see what goes on from there. But I forgive him for what he done."

"We'll both stand in front of the Pearly Gates and see what goes on from there. But I forgive him for what he done." — Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Sullivan

"I finally woke up one morning," Sullivan continued, "that's back when I was depressed all the time, every morning at the same time, about 7 o'clock in the morning, it would just hit me. And I sat down and I started praying and I told God I forgive him. And from that day forward, the depression hasn't been here."

This is the second time that Sullivan was wounded in the line of duty. In 2016, he was shot while apprehending a violent habitual offender during a routine traffic stop. He was honored by the Mississippi Center for Police & Sheriffs for his service, deemed a "top cop" and a "well-respected officer" by local officials.

On Dec. 15 Sullivan received the Medal of Valor from the Madison County Sheriff's Department during a fundraising event, attended by Lahren.

Butler read a letter that he wrote nominating Sullivan for the award. "There are many words to describe Brad, but they can be summarized in the word valor," he read, "Throughout his recovery, Brad has been continuously challenged. In true 'Brad fashion,' he continues to push on. He just squares his jaw and accomplishes the challenges set before him."

To watch all of Lahren's interviews of Deputy Brad Sullivan and Lt. Joey Butler on "No Interruption" go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.