New Mexico rancher tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ migrant crisis not only impacts border, but entire nation

A New Mexico cattle rancher told "America’s Newsroom" Friday that his property is under siege amid the border crisis.

Russell Johnson mentioned that since President Biden halted construction on January 20th, 2021, the unfinished border wall has left nearly a mile-long gap allowing migrants to easily cross from Mexico into the United States.

"…[L]iving down here on the border, you can't live in fear," Johnson said. "…[T]he way everything's going nowadays with the new policies put forth by this administration, it's making things a lot more difficult and…unsafe in our area."

The rancher went on to say because the sheriff’s department is "stretched pretty thin," New Mexico residents rely heavily on the Border Patrol and their resources.

Johnson expressed there’s an influx of illegal activity as migrants continue to cross the border, causing foot traffic to significantly increase on his property.



"We have a three quarter mile gap…and they're exploiting this, we don't have the unaccompanied minors coming to our area. What we have is a criminal element," the New Mexico cattle rancher mentioned.



Johnson said his neighbor had Border Patrol apprehend a group of 12 people wearing camouflage and ski masks.

Despite Johnson not seeing drug activity firsthand, Border Patrol has "picked up tracks" for a group of more than 50 people that illegally stepped through the gates last Saturday. Only 30 migrants were caught, leaving at least 20 others at-large.

The cattle rancher said one of his biggest concerns is once the weather becomes warmer, it will be easier for migrants to illegally travel. Johnson mentioned this will heavily impact his business, his family’s safety, and the people of this country.

"People don't realize this isn't just a border problem. This affects everybody," Johnson said.

The New Mexico cattle rancher said he’s been in contact with Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., who’s been responsive about listening to his concerns and has attempted to help Johnson with the illegal border crossings.

Johnson said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham doesn’t "take notice" of the dire border crisis.

"…if the federal government doesn't take care of this issue, their state government will, and that's going to push all of their traffic to New Mexico," Johnson mentioned.