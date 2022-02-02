New Jersey mom calls out school board's mask hypocrisy: 'Rules for thee and not for me'

A New Jersey mother spoke out Wednesday after parents were asked to mask up at a school board meeting shortly after teachers were seen taking photos without masks.

Ridgewood, New Jersey, mother of two Ashley Laub joined "Fox & Friends," saying the incident was symbolic of the type of hypocrisy parents have seen on COVID-related policies.

"It's the epitome of rules for thee and not for me," Laub told Carley Shimkus. "We're not just seeing it here in New Jersey and at this meeting, but we're seeing it across the board, across the country.

"We deserve as parents a proactive plan to get back to normalcy for our kids in the schools, and that plan better be implemented consistently, which unfortunately we did not see on Monday night," she continued.

Laub attended the Ridgewood Public School Board meeting earlier this week when the incident took place, explaining how parents across the state are pushing for their right to have a say in what goes on in the classroom.

"We are just belittled, and we have every right, not only as parents, but as taxpayers in this community to stand up and speak for our kids and the kids are really the ones that matter here," Laub said.

The school board president, Hyunju Kwak, addressed the incident, but did not apologize for what critics see as an inconsistency.

"Somebody did mention the seeming inconsistency within this meeting itself, where during the retirement recognition part, some people did not have their mask completely on," she said. "I chose to respect and not mar what is a beautiful recognition moment with something that is a flashpoint issue and a geopolitical issue."

Laub called the statement "backhanded" reiterating there was no apology for the double standard. She said she hopes Gov. Phil Murphy will soon allow local school boards to decide on COVID policies.

Fox News reached out to the Ridgewood Public School Board of Education and did not receive a response.