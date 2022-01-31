Virginia mother slams schools for not following governor's order on masks: 'Psychological warfare'

A Virginia mother is speaking out accusing her kids' school of segregating her children for being maskless in the classroom, despite Governor Glenn Youngkin's executive order granting parents the right to choose on the matter.

Loudoun County mom Abbie Platt joined "Fox & Friends" to explain why she believes the school is inflicting "psychological warfare" on children over COVID-related policies.

"It's surprising that they would go to such effort when the risk is certainly not there and to be at a time where they're segregating, discriminating, creating psychological warfare with children that have nothing to do with this conversation," Platt told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"So we're disheartened by… the punitive way in which they're handling this," she continued.

Platt claims her daughter, who is in eighth grade, has been separated from her peers in the auditorium despite Governor Youngkin's executive order making masks optional in the classroom.

"My daughter is in eighth grade and she, along with about 20 other kids, have been segregated in the auditorium, and if they want to go to their locker, they are escorted by a sheriff," Platt said. "They are segregated, they're not allowed transportation and they're not eating lunch with their peers who are eating maskless."

Meanwhile, Platt's son had a medical exemption for his asthma, but she claims even despite a doctor's note, the school refused to honor it.

"They had put a mask on him and told us they would not honor it," Platt stated. "So now he polices himself, and there's a lot of anxiety that comes with [that]. The damage is done."

Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive actions on his first day in office, one of which made masks optional in the classroom and another banned teaching critical race theory.

Numerous school districts are pushing back on Youngkin's executive order, suing him and claiming it does not align with the commonwealth's Constitution.