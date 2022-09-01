New effort to cancel Joe Rogan is 'laugh-out-loud comedy,' says Joe Concha

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Joe Concha spoke with Steve Doocy Thursday on "Fox & Friends" about how the far-left's attempts to de-platform major public figures like Joe Rogan are futile. The comedian and UFC commentator commented to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a recent interview that Americans should "vote Republican" if they're upset with pandemic policies. 

JOE CONCHA: We've seen this movie before. It's like a laugh-out-loud comedy. The left calls for Joe Rogan to be boycotted on Spotify, the company that carries him. They do so on Twitter, which isn't a real place. And what happens? It goes nowhere. And then Rogan only becomes bigger and more powerful. The last time this happened, where we had to boycott Joe Rogan, remember it was Neil Young who was kind of a thing in the seventies. He says, I'm going off of Spotify and we need to boycott. And then there are all these media stories on it and what happens? Rogan adds millions of listeners to already his millions of listeners. 

