Amid soaring inflation, CNN's John King tells critics to give Democrats 'some grace': 'Governing is hard'

On Friday, CNN Inside Politics host John King urged critics to give Democrats "some grace" because their jobs are "hard."

King’s urging for easier treatment of Democratic lawmakers came specifically in response to a Republican attack ad criticizing Senator Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., for his reckless spending and accusing him of contributing to the current inflation woes impacting the U.S.

The anchor stated, "It is much easier to be the opposition party… give the Democrats some grace. Governing is hard, especially when you have tiny margins."

He added, "But—but that’s the challenge for Democrats, they need to get on the same page because the Republicans are just going to hammer with that."

CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona agreed with King, warning that Republicans are "seizing" on high inflation and see political victory using the issue. "Republicans are really seizing on this. They have spent twice as much on campaign ads as Democrats have, really hammering Democrats over this issue."

Though Zanona claimed that the GOP "don’t really have a specific answer" on inflation themselves, "privately they say ‘we don't need to, we can just continuously beat Democrats over the head with this.'"

King’s comments appeared to be an attempt to stave off a wellspring of criticism that’s been aimed at Democrats, particularly at President Joe Biden. Notably much of this criticism has come from Biden’s own party.

Recently former Obama economic adviser Jason Furman stated, "My guess is that the negative views about inflation are so deeply baked in that nothing can change in the next few months to change them."

In addition, the general outlook for Democrats is bleak, and not just in Republican circles.

According to a recent New York Times-Siena College poll, 64% of Democrats would prefer a different presidential candidate for their party in 2024. In addition, it indicated that only 13% of Americans think the country is on the right track.

The poll also revealed that only 1% of young voters "strongly approve" of Biden’s leadership.

Conservatives on Twitter remarked on King’s urging for soft treatment of Democrats. Chad Gilmartin, a communications staffer for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tweeted, "I look forward to the day CNN gives the Republican Majority ‘some grace,’" reminding viewers that CNN would have never gone easy on the Trump administration.

Fellow McCarthy communications aide Michele Perez Exner agreed: "Yes, because CNN is known for giving Republicans the same ‘grace’ they are quick to provide their Democrat allies..."

Republican pollster Logan Dobson observed: "I do not remember cable news being so full of grace in 2017-2018! What a nice development!"

Townhall.com columnist Mike LaChance tweeted the same point, asking, "Remember when CNN said to give Trump and Republicans a break? Neither does anyone else."

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen L. Miller shared the video to his account and commented a seemingly sarcastic "Ah," as though King was making a reasonable request even though inflation is at a 40-year-high.

The NewsBusters Twitter account wrote, "Now that Democrats are in power, CNN's John King suddenly believes in giving them a break because ‘governing is hard.’ He had a very different opinion during the Trump era."

And NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham replied to King’s statement with a GIF of SpongeBob SquarePants character Mr. Krabs playing the "world’s smallest violin," mocking King's appeal for sympathy for Democrats.

On Friday, even Congresswomen Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., slammed Democratic Party leadership’s messaging on inflation, saying the party is putting a "spin" on things and that voters don’t "like it."