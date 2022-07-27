Charlamagne Tha God voted for Biden to 'protect our rights' but says, 'bad guys are winning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God joined late night host Stephen Colbert to discuss the current state of American politics on Tuesday night, arguing that people voted for someone they believed would protect their rights but that it does not "look like our rights are being protected all the way right now."

Colbert asked Charlamagne about how he does not let Democrats off the hook. "I’m curious what you mean when you say the Democrats have to be held accountable in this moment?"

"Democrats are in power right now," Charlamagne said, adding that Democrats could get rid of the filibuster in order to "properly legislate."

He suggested that "DINOs" (Democrats In Name Only) such as Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ., should be shamed into voting to change the filibuster.

"He shamed them by saying we’ll vote you out. Are you willing to lose a couple of senators to eventually —" Colbert followed up.

Charlamagne said that Democrats did not have either senators' vote as it is and that democracy was the only thing on the ballot for him in the midterm elections and looking ahead to 2024.

Colbert brought up the growing calls coming from the Democratic Party that President Biden should not run for re-election. "You were a Bernie fan weren't you?" Colbert asked.

The radio host said he thought Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., was "cool" but that he didn't really like anybody running in 2020. "I think we all just did the best we could."

"We all just did our best. We did our civic duty and went out there, and we voted for the person that we thought, you know, could protect our rights. Doesn’t look like those rights are being protected all the way right now," he said.

He appeared to cast some doubt on the many that continue to say "just vote, just vote, just vote," but emphasized that he believed in voting and would always vote.

"Let’s keep in mind we voted for people that we thought were going to protect us from, you know, the bad guys, and it looks right now the bad guys are winning," he said, adding that anyone letting the bad guys win are "complicit" and "guilty by association."

Charlamagne appeared on "The View" on Monday, and the hosts brought up his interview from December 2021 with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Co-host Joy Behar asked what Harris' response was when Charlamagne asked who the real president was, Biden or Manchin.

"Nothing," he said. "She didn’t really give an answer, but I mean as you can see, it still seems like President Manchin is currently running this country, and I think that was – you know, in hindsight, people thought I was being harsh by asking that question, but now it’s, like, well, damn. Who is running this country? Is it President Biden or President Manchin?"