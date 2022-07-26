Biden slammed by right for saying GOP lawmakers don't support police: 'Mr. Magoo' is 'still confused'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden accused several Republican lawmakers in Florida on Monday of not supporting police officers. Appalled conservatives on social media hit the president right back, with some accusing him of not supporting the "Constitution" and being "confused."

Through the official presidential Twitter account, Biden called out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for not doing enough to restrict "assault weapons." By extension, Biden claimed that means they’re anti-police.

Biden stated, "Leaders like Governor DeSantis, Senator Marco Rubio, and Senator Rick Scott are all opposed to banning assault weapons. And to me, it's simple. If you can’t support banning weapons of war on America’s streets, you’re not on the side of police."

The tweet was clearly designed to antagonize pro-Second Amendment Republicans who also pride themselves on backing the blue. In a subsequent tweet posted the following afternoon, Biden also called out congressional Republicans for the same reasons.

He asked, "How can Congressional Republicans claim to be pro-police?" and shared an infographic slamming the targeted lawmakers for voting "against the American Rescue Plan," opposing "banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines" and opposing funding to hire more police officers.

Conservatives incinerated Biden’s tweets, particularly the one going after Florida Republicans.

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw tweeted, "Rent Free," insinuating that DeSantis and co. are the political bogeymen always haunting Biden’s agenda.

Former Donald Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis tweeted, "It is simple. You’re not on the side of the Constitution."

Radio host and Townhall.com columnist Derek Hunter tweeted, "The party whose members spent a year trying to hit police officers with Molotov cocktails has some thoughts on liking police."

Conservative commentator Kyle Becker made a similar point, asking, "So, your party wants to Defund the Police b/c they’re racist & applaud BLM rioters who attack them while Soros-funded DAs release them w/o bail or Dems pay for bail but you’re all on the side of police even when they let kids get killed, but… turn in your guns? That about right?"

RedState managing editor Jennifer Van Laar responded to Biden, tweeting, "Hey, did you catch that video of a hoodlum who should've been in jail nearly killing a cop at a NYC subway station? Perhaps start with locking up those ppl."

Twitchy.com editor Greg Pollowitz countered Biden’s attack on Scott, replying, "Rick Scott passed some of the nation's strongest gun laws after Parkland and Mr. Magoo here is crapping on that."

"The police your party wanted to defund, right?" tweeted radio host and gun expert Dana Loesch.

Two of the three lawmakers Biden called out slammed him on the platform as well. Rubio mocked the president, tweeting, "I am asking for your prayers that @potus will come to Florida to campaign against me."

Scott tweeted, "Looks like @JoeBiden finally got my state right…but he’s still confused," referencing when Biden accidentally claimed Scott was the senator from "Wisconsin."

Scott added, "Unlike him, we actually work with law enforcement & know what worries them most. It’s the Democrats’ radical anti-police agenda that poses the greatest threat to our brave police."