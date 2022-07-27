Iowa farmer rails against Biden as inflation, gas costs cripple business: 'War' on American energy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rural America is reeling under record-high inflation spiking the cost of energy, fertilizer and supplies. One Iowa farmer criticized the Biden administration Wednesday for declaring "war" on American energy.

"Our expenses have increased dramatically. Our incomes have not kept pace with it," Iowa farmer Jim Boyer said on "Fox & Friends."

"And the frustrating thing is this is all created by the Biden administration by their attack or war against the energy industry."

Boyer shared the struggle many farmers face when making decisions about their business and industry as a whole.

On average, rural Americans are spending 91% of their incomes on expenses which is up from 82% last year.

The cost of diesel gas needed to fuel farms across rural America is up $2 from last year with regular gas up $1.50 from last year.

Other agriculture products are seeing a spike in cost. Fertilizers are up anywhere from 68-100% depending on the specific kind which causes more spending and less profit for rural Americans.

Many farmers are forced to choose between meeting supply and taking a loss or pulling back production to make a small profit. These decisions have ripple effects on the supply chain and what Americans can find at the grocery store.

"So we as farmers, or those involved in agriculture, have to make a decision, are we going to lose money this year or are we going to cut back production and try to maintain some of the equity that we have in our operations?" Boyer told host Ainsley Earhardt.

With consumer inflation hitting 9.1% last month and few steps being taken by the Biden administration to end the war on fossil fuels, the road ahead looks like higher prices and tougher decisions.

"[Biden's] made a lot of promises," Boyer stated. "And we haven't seen any results yet. In fact, we're seeing the opposite."