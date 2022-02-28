Netflix quiet as it faces Kremlin directive to air government propaganda channels inside Russia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Netflix finds itself in a tight spot next month when it will be required to air pro-Russian television as a Kremlin directive takes effect.

Netflix was added to an audiovisual services register last year by Russia's internal media watchdog and censorship organ, Roskomnadzor, since it has more than 100,000 daily users. Starting Wednesday, Netflix will be required to air streams of 20 Russian state TV channels inside of the country, including the widely watched Russian Channel One, Politico reported.

It is unclear how falling under the Russian watchdog's thumb could affect other content from Netflix. The streaming giant, which has a wide series of LGBT-themed content, was investigated last year for violating the country's "gay propaganda" law.

Netflix didn't respond to a request for comment on whether it would comply, in part due to commercial reasons, or potentially pull out of Russia. Kremlin-controlled media such as Channel One have enthusiastically touted the pro-Vladimir Putin line justifying the invasion of Ukraine, often repeating the claim that the attack is about efforts to "denazify" Ukraine.

Fox News contributor Karol Markowicz, who was born in the former Soviet Union, said Netflix shouldn't cooperate.

"I've been fairly outspoken that Russian companies, like Russian Standard vodka, should not be boycotted in the United States," she told Fox News Digital. "It makes no sense to punish Russians, who do not live in freedom and democracy, for the sins of their despotic leader. But broadcasting state TV on Netflix is another issue entirely. Netflix should absolutely pull out of Russia and send a message that they will not be the conduit of Russian propaganda."

The progressive-leaning company has at times made headlines over political and cultural issues, such as when a small amount of employees staged a walkout in protest of comedian Dave Chappelle's transgender jokes in his 2021 Netflix special, "The Closer."

Netflix launched a Black Lives Matter section in 2020 following the protests over the police murder of George Floyd, and its political content largely skews left, such as the documentary "Knock Down The House" that in part explored Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's upset congressional primary victory in 2018, a Colin Kaepernick-narrated drama series "Colin in Black & White,"and series for liberal comedians like Michelle Wolf, Chelsea Handler, and Hasan Minhaj.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama did not respond to request for comment from Fox News Digital on the situation. The Obamas formed the production company Higher Ground Productions in 2018 and signed a multi-year deal to produce content for Netflix.

Obama gave a statement harshly condemning Russia for invading Ukraine last week.

"People of conscience around the world need to loudly and clearly condemn Russia’s actions and offer support for the Ukrainian people. And every American, regardless of party, should support President Biden’s efforts, in coordination with our closest allies, to impose hard-hitting sanctions on Russia — sanctions that impose a real price on Russia’s autocratic elites," he wrote.

Netflix's extensive collection of content includes other material that wouldn't please Russian authorities, including documentaries like 2015's "Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom," – which depicts the protests that led to the ouster of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych after he pursued closer ties with Russia instead of the European Union –, and "How to Become a Tyrant," which includes a section on brutal Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who has been the focus of a Kremlin image rehabilitation effort in recent years.