New animated Netflix series from Barack, Michelle Obama aims to teach ‘young Americans’ about government

Barack and Michelle Obama have announced their next project with Netflix.

The duo has produced "We The People," a series of animated and educational music videos that aim to inform audiences about the government, its processes and more.

Various A-list musicians like Andra Day, Bebe Rexha, Adam Lambert, Lin-Manuel Miranda have contributed their talents to the program.

H.E.R., Cordea, Kyle, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monáe, Daveed Diggs, Brittany Howard, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are also mentioned in the trailer.

Topics of the songs and accompanying videos include taxes, voting, citizenship rights, activism, Congress and more.

According to a press release, the series is described as "an exuberant call to action for everyone to rethink civics as a living, breathing thing and to reframe their understanding of what government and citizenship mean in a modern world."

The Obamas serve as executive producers alongside Tonia Davis, Priya Swaminathan and TV juggernaut Kenya Barris. The show was created by Chris Nee.

"We the People" is set to stream on Netflix on July 4, but will first premiere at a free screening in the DOCS Talks section of the AFI DOCS film festival on Thursday, June 24.

Directors of the show include Peter Ramsey, Trisha Gum, Victoria Vincent, Benjy Brooke, Mabel Ye, Tim Rauch, Jorge R. Gutierrez, Daron Nefcy, Everett Downing and Kendra Ryan.

Several of the artists involved in the project have expressed interest in political music lately, with H.E.R. winning song of the year at the Grammys for the politically charged "I Can't Breathe." She also won an Oscar for the song "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah," which has similar political undertones.

Monáe provided the song "Turntables" to the documentary "All In: The Fight for Democracy," which examines voter oppression.

Additionally, Miranda and Diggs are, of course, known for the historical musical "Hamilton."